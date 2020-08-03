‘Zombie cicadas’ under the influence of a mind controlling fungus have returned to West Virginia

These insects, dubbed “zombie cicadas,” are under the influence of Massospora, a psychedelic fungus which contains chemicals such as those found in hallucinogenic mushrooms, according to a new study published by PLOS Pathogens.

After infecting its host, the fungus results in “a disturbing display of B-horror movie proportions,” West Virginia University said in a press release

First Massospora spores eat away at the cicada’s genitals, butt, and abdomen. They are then replaced with fungal spores used to transmit the fungus to other cicadas. From there, this new, fungal abdomen will slowly “wear away like an eraser on a pencil,” said study co-author Brian Lovett in the release.

The infected cicadas, which were found in West Virginia by university researchers in June, are the third cicada population discovered to have been infected by Massospora, according to study co-author, Matthew Kasson.

Since cicadas have either a 13 or 17-year lifecycle and live underground until they emerge more than a decade later, studying how Massospora infects these species can be very difficult. How the fungus manipulates the cicada While almost a third, if not more, of their bodies are replaced with fungal tissue, infected cicadas continue to move around oblivious of their sickness. This is because the fungus manipulates the insects’ behavior to keep the host alive rather than killing them to maximize spore dispersal. “If one of our limbs were taken out or if our stomach was slashed open, we…

