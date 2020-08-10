Zola admits surprise at Pirlo’s Juventus appointment

The Chelsea legend went over the Serie A champs and their shock appointment of a brand-new coach

Gianfranco Zola stated he is “surprised” by Juventus’ choice to designate novice head coach Andrea Pirlo following Maurizio Sarri’s termination.

Pirlo, 41, was sensationally selected Juve coach on Saturday after the Serie A winners sacked Sarri following their Champions League last-16 exit at the hands of Lyon.

Former Juve midfielder Pirlo, who was just just recently called the Under-23 s manager in Turin, will remarkably have his very first taste of senior training with the Bianconeri.

Zola worked as an assistant to Sarri at Chelsea in 2018-19 and he informed Sky Sport Italia: “I’d be lying if I stated I wasn’t amazed by this.

“It’s interesting and if the job works, it’ll decrease as a substantial success story for the club. It’s not a simple task, however, as Juventus are asking to win in a specific method.

“This is a courageous move from the club and based on the quality of the man, but Pirlo will need their support going forward. It’s not simple, but I do think he can have real success.”

Bianconeri legend Alessandro Del Piero thinks Pirlo has what it requires to match the accomplishments of Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid – who has actually won 3 Champions Leagues and a league title with the Spanish club.

“It’s not a reasonable …