Zoku Kids Ultralight Stainless Steel Bottle, 18 Ounce Leak-proof Water Bottle with Soft-touch Carry Loop, Easy to Clean, Teal

Twist, sip, and go with Zoku’s Ultralight Stainless Steel Water Bottle. Painted in pastel shades, this lightweight, leak-proof bottle boasts an adventure-ready design equipped with a convenient carrying loop so it’s always at your child’s side no matter where they roam. Durable 18/8 stainless steel withstands rigorous playtime wear and tear; while smooth surfaces are gentle on little fingers. Its kid-friendly cap is easy to open: just twist and flick to unlock the hinged lid.

STURDY, STRONG, & STYLISH – High-quality 18/8 stainless steel bottle with polypropylene (PP) cap; flexible, soft-touch thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) carrying loop; 100% BPA- and phthalate-free

KID-FRIENDLY FEATURES – Large, high-flow mouthpiece; simplified design minimizes gunky build-up

WATER-TIGHT TOP – Twist-n-flip lid prevents leaks and spills; attached cap ensures it’s never misplaced

GERM GUARD – Protective polypropylene (PP) cover keeps mouthpiece clean; hand wash only

DETAILS & DIMENSIONS – Measures 3-1/5-inches long by 2-4/5-inches wide by 8-1/3-inches high with a capacity of 18-ounces; designed in the USA; made in China