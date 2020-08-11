Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed – Nintendo Switch



Unleash the wild mecha power and animal Instinct of zoids, in spectacular head-to-head battles on Nintendo Switch. With stunning graphics faithful to the zoids wild anime, and an intuitive 3D combat system that lets you Chain incredible combos instinctively, zoids wild blast unleashed is the ultimate Showdown between your favorite pilots and their zoids! But are zoids merely weapons, or your partners? Your skill in combat will decide who wins between warring factions including arashi’s team freedom and the power-hungry team dark metal, in a new zoids story. So choose your hero, step on to the battlefield, and fight to awaken the greatest bond between human and zoid – then use the hidden power known as wild blast to defeat your rivals! With a huge choice of characters, zoids and game modes, zoids wild blast unleashed takes mecha combat to the next level. Settle scores in 2-player battles, challenge yourself in mission mode and battle tactics mode, and hone your skills in practice mode. Are you ready to command the strongest lifeforms in the world?

Enter the zoids universe – play as a large cast of zoids characters with faithful visuals

New story – join the war between factions and discover a new zoids sub-species

2-Player action – test your skills against other players

Simple controls – easily Chain moves and devastate opponents with your final Blast