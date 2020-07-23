ZoeeTree Wireless Switch Controller for Nintendo, Switch Pro Controller Remote Joystick Gamepad with Rechargeable Battery / Gyro Axis / Dual Vibration / Turbo / Capture Function



Price: $29.99

(as of Jul 23,2020 04:36:23 UTC – Details)

Product Description

1. First connection: turn on the Switch and controller, on the “Change Grip / Order” page, hold the HOME button for 5 seconds, the 4 LED indicators will flash quickly. When the connection is successful, the corresponding LED light remains on.

2. Connect again: turn on the Switch and controller, press the HOME button on any page, the 4 LED indicators will flash slowly, the controller will pair with Switch automatically. When the connection is successful, the corresponding LED light remains on.

TURBO-burst function

The TURBO function makes the controller easier for you to play arcade or action games.

Bluetooth connection

The Nintendo Switch controllers can get a fast and stable Bluetooth connection with Switch, never drops off. The effective connection distance is up to 10 meters.

Dual motors vibration function

Dual built-in motors can provide excellent shock feedback for you, offer good game immersion and make you have more fun.

Capture function

The capture feature allows you to record your exceptional performances and share the game joy with friends instantly.

Gyro axis function

Precise 6-axis gyroscopic motion sensors to accurately detect changes in direction and field of view. Enhance the realism of the gaming experience, making you feel like you are personally on the scene.

360° omnidirectional joystick

Dual analog joysticks and expansion triggers provide precise movement control, make your movements smoother and faster without delay, improve your sense of storyline substitution and the excitement of game experience.

Artificial leather

Lightweight and handy wireless controller is convenient and comfortable even for long periods of use. The handle part is made with non-slip artificial leather, provide a better feeling and prevent falling when sweating.

Powerful battery

The gamepad controller has an integrated 400mAh lithium battery that lasts up to 6-8 hours playing after full charge. Fully enjoy the game with the controller Switch.

Fast charging

Same as the original, the Switch controller is equipped with an integrated Type-C charging port, the charging time is 2-3 hours with the included USB C charging cable.

🎮 【Powerful Compatibility】 The Switch controller is perfectly compatible with the Switch console, supports the latest Switch software version. The rechargeable Switch controller is perfect for demanding games like Splatoon 2, Zelda series, Mario series, racing game and so on. Just press the Home button for 5 seconds to quickly connect the Switch controller.

🎮 【Wonderful Game Experience】 The Switch controller wireless built-in gyroscopic axis and dual vibration motors, which offer more real feedback in games. The analog sticks and the expansion triggers offer precise control for movements, it is possible to clearly perceive the position of the gear and precisely control the switching speed according to your viewing angle. The super sensitive buttons for precise control, offers an addicting gaming experience.

🎮 【Excellent Hand Feeling】 The Bluetooth controller is built with ergonomic and lightweight construction, make it comfortable even for long hours of continuous play. The gamepad come with non-slip design, which will never slip off even if your hand sweats during intense gameplay. The capture feature allows you to share the joy of the game with friends instantly.

🎮 【Long Life Battery & Customer Support】 The gamepad controller has a built-in 400mAh lithium battery that lasts up to 6-8 hours after full charge. Charging time is 2-3 hours with the included USB C charging cable. What you get: 1 * Switch remote, 1 * USB C cable, 1 * instruction, permanent technical support and friendly customer service. If you have any doubts or questions about this wireless Switch controller, do not hesitate to contact us.