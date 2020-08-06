Zoe Saldana issues tearful apology for playing Nina Simone in 2016 biopic

Saldana sat down for an interview with “Pose” creator Steven Canals where she reflected on her decision to play such a prominent figure in the Black community whose dark skin caused hurdles for her in real life.

“I should have never played Nina,” Saldana said. “I should have done everything in my power with the leverage that I had 10 years ago, which was a different leverage, but it was leverage nonetheless.”

She added: “I should have tried everything in my power to cast a Black woman to play an exceptionally perfect Black woman.”

The actress explained that she felt comfortable playing Simone because she too is a Black woman. At the time, she responded to criticism about her physicality by telling Allure magazine that there is “no one way to be black.”

“I’m black the way I know how to be. You have no idea who I am. I am black. I’m raising black men,” she told the outlet in 2016. “Don’t you ever think you can look at me and address me with such disdain.”

However, in her recent chat with Canals, she noted that she…