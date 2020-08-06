Zoe Saldana apologizes for darkening her skin to play Nina Simone in panned 2016 biopic

But the starlet, who is of Dominican and Puerto Rican descent, stated in an interview broadcast on Instagram on Tuesday: “I should have never played Nina.”

“I should have tried everything in my power to cast a Black woman to play an exceptionally perfect Black woman,” she stated.

Much of Simone’s work fixated her marginalization as a dark-skinned black female in America, and fans condemned the casting because it was initially revealed in2012 When promo for the movie started, Simone’s estate tweeted at Saldana: “Cool story but please take Nina’s name out your mouth. For the rest of your life.”

A tearful Saldana stated on Wednesday: “I thought back then that I had the permission because I was a Black woman. And I am. But it was Nina Simone, and Nina had a life and she had a journey that should be honored to the most specific detail, because she was a specifically detailed individual.” “I’m so sorry because I love her music,” Saldana stated. The debate marked among the most high-profile incidents of “whitewashing” in Hollywood In current years, a variety of widely known stars have actually triggered outrage by being cast to play historic figures of a various race or ethnic background, or modifying their skin color for a biographical function. In current weeks, Black Lives Matter demonstrations and restored conversations about systemic …

