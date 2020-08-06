Zoe Saldana apologizes for darkening her skin to play Nina Simone in panned 2016 biopic

“I should have tried everything in my power to cast a Black woman to play an exceptionally perfect Black woman,” she stated.
Much of Simone’s work fixated her marginalization as a dark-skinned black female in America, and fans condemned the casting because it was initially revealed in2012 When promo for the movie started, Simone’s estate tweeted at Saldana: “Cool story but please take Nina’s name out your mouth. For the rest of your life.”
A tearful Saldana stated on Wednesday: “I thought back then that I had the permission because I was a Black woman. And I am. But it was Nina Simone, and Nina had a life and she had a journey that should be honored to the most specific detail, because she was a specifically detailed individual.”
“I’m so sorry because I love her music,” Saldana stated.
In current weeks, Black Lives Matter demonstrations and restored conversations about systemic …