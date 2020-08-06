Zoe Saldana apologises for playing Nina Simone: ‘She deserved better’



Saldana has actually starred in Avatar and Guardians of theGalaxy





Actress Zoe Saldana has actually apologised for playing Nina Simone in a greatly criticised 2016 biopic.

The Marvel star, who is of Dominican and Puerto Rican descent, used a prosthetic nose and skin-darkening cosmetics for the function.

Simone’s estate declined to back the movie, and the late vocalist’s child questioned the casting choice.

In a brand-new interview, initially broadcast live on Instagram, Saldana stated: “I need to have never ever played Nina.

” I need to have done whatever in my power with the utilize that I had 10 years earlier, which was a various utilize, however it was utilize however.

“I should have done everything in my power to cast a black woman to play an exceptionally perfect black woman.”

Writing on the official Nina Simone Facebook page in 2012, the vocalist’s child, Simone Kelly, composed: “I enjoy Zoe Saldana, all of us love Zoe … From Avatar to Colombiana, I’ve seen those motion pictures a couple of times.

“But not every task is for everyone. And I.