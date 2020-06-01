Zodiakos wins Newcastle opener | Racing News

Zodiakos wrote his title into the document books with victory within the Betway Welcome Back British Racing Handicap at Newcastle – the primary race in Britain since conferences had been final held on March 17.

After Government approval was granted on Saturday, racing was the primary main skilled sport to renew in Britain following the coronavirus shutdown and all eyes had been on the opening occasion.

At the pinnacle of affairs proper from the off, the Roger Fell-trained gelding bowled alongside within the mile contest beneath his jockey James Sullivan, who like all riders was carrying a face masks as a part of the strict hygiene protocols in place.

His better-fancied stablemate Al Ozzdi got here there strongly two furlongs out within the arms of Ben Curtis, however whereas he took a particular benefit at one stage, the 22-1 winner fought again gallantly and was a neck to the nice on the line.

Sullivan stated: “It’s very good to get the primary winner. I’m blowing a bit as clearly it is the primary time I’ve ridden in a race for some time and it was laborious work from three and a half furlongs out, however in equity to Roger he had him very match, he was spot on for in the present day.

“I think his ability to handle heavy ground helped him. The track is riding very deep today and it helped at the end as he outstayed the other horse. Al Ozzdi got by me, but in the last 100 yards his stamina kicked in.”

He added: “Hopefully that will have blown away the cobwebs. In this heat today, riding in the mask, it is very warm and after pulling up I pulled it down a little just to get a few breaths in. It wasn’t too bad, though, it’s manageable and it’s the sort of thing that in a week you won’t even notice it.”

Fell stated: “My directions had been to make it, to get on with it as a result of he has one tempo and he did that completely.

“It (lockdown) has not been bad for us as we’re quite isolated, we’re not round lots of other people. A lot of the staff live on site so it’s quite easy.”