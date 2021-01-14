Quite a few analysts have predicted that the stocks of ZNGA would be reporting a sales sum of $674.64 million for the present quarter. According to quite a few reports, eight investment analysts have given out the estimates to the earnings of ZNGA, which have ranged all the way from $670 to $680 million. The company had reported a sales sum of $433.40 million the previous year, so it indicates a positive annual growth rate of about 55.7%. The firm would be announcing its next quarterly earnings result on the 3rd of February.

The Quarterly Earnings of ZNGA

The stocks of ZNGA had produced their earnings data previously on the 4th of November. The EPS posted by the company was $0.06 for this quarter, which missed out on the consensus estimate placed at $0.05. The business had revenue of $627.96 million for this quarter, which was compared to the analyst estimate of about $628.11 million. The company had a negative return on its equity at 2.06%, along with a net margin at a negative 1.72%.

There are quite a few research firms that have commented on the stocks of ZNGA. Wedbush has already given the stocks a rating of outperform on the shares of the ZNGA. Piper Sandler has dropped the price target of the company from $13 to $12, along with a rating of overweight set for the company.

BidaskClub has given the company a rating of buy from a rating of hold which was published on a 6th January research report. Wells Fargo & Company has also increased the rating of the company from equal weight to overweight, along with a price objective of $12.50 set on the company. In the end, MKM Partners joined in the game with a price target of $12 and a rating of buy.

Two of the research equities involved in the stocks of ZNGA have given it a rating of sell, while two others have given it a rating of hold. Sixteen analysts have given the stocks of the company a rating of buy. The rating for the company is buy, with a price target of $11.13.