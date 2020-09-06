Zmodo Outdoor Security Camera Wireless (2 Pack), 1080p Full HD Home Security Camera System, Works with Alexa and Google Assistant, Silver (ZM-W0002-2)



The Zmodo wireless security camera system (2 Pack) is a 2 camera monitoring solution for your home or business. Setup is as simple as downloading the free Zmodo App, creating an account, and connect the cameras to your Wi-Fi. Once setup, you can remotely view from anywhere with a smartphone, iPad or PC. Enjoy peace of mind no matter where you are and be notified when something happens.

Advantages

* Easy Setup – Connect the cameras within minutes using Zmodo app.

* Easy Remote Access – Enjoy peace of mind via your smartphone no matter where you are.

* Stay Connected – Be notified when something happens with intelligent mobile alerts.

* Free 30-day Cloud Storage – All users are eligible for a 1-month free cloud of our 7 day cloud recording plan. With the plan, you can review, save, and share footage at any time, and reduce false alerts with cloud intelligence.

* Works with Alexa – Zmodo Wireless Outdoor Camera is compatible with Echo Show for voice control. (Alexa device sold separately). Please check and update your product to the latest device version in order for it to interact with Amazon Alexa.Please note item will shipped in the brown box.Switching from retail box to brown box is the fastest way for us to manufacture and fulfill your orders. But no matter what boxes the products are in, they are all brand new and not open box or used. Power Consumption- 2W~5W

1080P Full HD non-stop monitoring – Get a crystal clear full-HD picture of your home, from anywhere at any time, and see up to 65ft away in the dark. Smarter and adjustable night vision allows you to see color image even in a dim environment by lowering the IR sensitivity

Weather-resistant for outdoor – This outdoor security camera is weatherproof with a supported temperature range from -10℃ to 50℃, can be placed both indoors and outdoors to protect every inch of your home through every season in rain or shine

Works with Alexa – Zmodo 1080P outdoor Wi-Fi camera works with Alexa. Control Zmodo camera with your voice by saying, “Alexa, show me the front door” To view a live stream from your camera. Encryption:256-bit

Zmodo cloud recording with 1-month free trial – Instead of receiving just pictures, you’ll be notified with video clips in Zmodo App when motion is detected. Motion video clips are saved in the cloud. Enjoy a free trial 30-day of Zmodo 7-day cloud recording plan. With the plan, you can review, save, and share footage at any time, and reduce false alerts with cloud intelligence

US-based Zmodo Support – 30-day money back, 1-Year and lifetime US-based tech support. (Tel: 217-693-5706. Working time: 8: 00 – 20: 00 CST, Mon-Fri)

Mounting type: Wall Mount