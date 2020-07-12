Zlatan Ibrahimovic unsure over AC Milan future with contract about to expire | Football News







Zlatan Ibrahimovic admits he could be unsure over his future at AC Milan, with no talks having yet been held over extending his contract.

The 38-year-old rejoined the Serie A club in December after leaving LA Galaxy, on a deal before the end of the season that also includes an alternative to extend until 2021.

He has made 11 appearances since, scoring five goals including two in his last two games, and insists he can only carry on to play if he is able to “make a difference”.

“I continue to play only if I can bring results. I’m not a mascot,” that he told Sky in Italy.

“Next year? Let’s see, I still have three weeks of [my] contract. Nobody started talking about the future, on my part or from Milan. Here nothing is known about the future now. Let’s play and finish as most readily useful we can, then let’s see.

“There is no one as strong as Ibra. It depends on the club, not just me.”

Milan are expected to bring in RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick, that will almost certainly have a huge say in which players stay and who leaves Milan by the end of the summer season, should that happen.

But Ibrahimovic said: “I don’t know Rangnick and I don’t know if he is coming. They didn’t say anything to us, I don’t know if it’s official.”