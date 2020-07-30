Zlatan Ibrahimovic compares himself to Benjamin Button

The 38- year-old star made the contrast to the imaginary character, who ages in reverse, after scoring a brace in Air Conditioner Milan’s 4-1 win over Sampdoria on Wednesday.

“I’m like Benjamin Button, I’ve always been young, never old,” Ibrahimovic informed Milan TV.

The veteran striker, who has actually bet the similarity Manchester United, Barcelona and LA Galaxy, returned to AC Milan at the end of in 2015 and has actually considering that scored 9 league objectives throughout his 2nd stint at the club.

The Swede had actually formerly bet Air Conditioner Milan in between 2010 and 2012, at first on loan prior to moving to the club.

READ: Zaha says he’s ‘scared’ to open Instagram due to racist messages ‘Just getting heated up’ Before signing up with the Rossoneri, Ibrahimovic played 3 seasons for strong competitors Inter Milan where he scored 57 objectives. “Hopefully, I can keep on going like this with the strength to score, because at the end of the game I get tired, right? Because they say I’m old but I’m just getting warmed up,” included Ibrahimovic after Wednesday’s triumph. “I’ve played in Italy for seven of eight years and, as a striker, I know you don’t get many chances to score. So when you do, you have to make the most of them and score.” Ibrahimovic opened the scoring versus Sampdoria with a hallmark header in the opening 4 minutes prior to including a 2nd with a cool surface in the 2nd half. His double assisted Milan continue its unbeaten streak considering that the league resumed after the lockdown and keeps the club sixth in the Serie A.

Source link