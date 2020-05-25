Zlatan Ibrahimovic: AC Milan fear season-ending Achilles injury | Football News





Zlatan Ibrahimovic might have suffered an Achilles injury in coaching

AC Milan are involved Zlatan Ibrahimovic could also be dominated out of the remainder of the season via injury.

The 38-year-old is present process scans on a doable Achilles injury, sustained whereas taking a shot in coaching on Monday.

Ibrahimovic suffered an analogous drawback earlier this 12 months, inflicting him to overlook matches in January and February.

The former Sweden worldwide’s contract with Milan is because of expire on the finish of June, though the Serie A aspect have the choice to increase it by an extra 12 months.

Ibrahimovic solely returned to the San Siro in January after almost two years with LA Galaxy. He beforehand performed for Milan between 2010 and 2012.

Ibrahimovic has scored 4 objectives in 10 matches since returning to Milan

Milan are at present seventh in Serie A, which has been suspended since March as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

When will Serie A return?

Serie A golf equipment have voted to renew the season on June 13, pending approval from the Italian authorities. Sixteen golf equipment voted in favour of that date throughout a league meeting, whereas the remaining 4 voted to renew the season the next weekend, on June 20.

The present marketing campaign will probably be accomplished by August 20 to permit the Coppa Italia to be concluded by the top of August and a brand new season to begin on September 1, Italian soccer chiefs have agreed.

Should the Serie A season be halted once more, the federation will search a brand new format to find out the ultimate standings, together with brief play-off rounds to determine league champions, European locations and relegation.