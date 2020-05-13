Zipcar will now let you access a car within minutes of signing up for the service

Car sharing service Zipcar will now permit folks in the US to access a car within minutes of signing up, which Zipcar is asking Instant Access, the firm introduced immediately. Previously, it may take days after you first signed up till you’d really be capable of hire one of Zipcar’s automobiles.

Now, as half of the signup course of, you can have your id confirmed by matching a selfie along with your driver’s license, in keeping with Zipcar. Then, as soon as you’re accredited, you’ll be capable of access a car through the firm’s smartphone app. Zipcar says it will nonetheless ship RFID-enabled “Zipcards” to members that you may use get into vehicles you reserve.

You’ll match a selfie to your driver’s license in the Zipcar app

“Shortening the time it takes from joining Zipcar to booking a vehicle has been one of our members’ biggest requests, and we are proud that we can now make that possible,” stated Zipcar president Tracey Zhen. “Bringing people more immediate access to reliable and cost-effective transportation has never been more important, as urbanites face new economic challenges and uncertainty in pandemic-times.”

Zipcar, which says it’s thought of an important service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, additionally not too long ago launched Dedicated Zipcar. The new service lets you reserve a particular car for a month-to-month payment. It additionally launched a “Stay Local” plan that offers you up to 50 % off customary hourly and every day charges if you take quick journeys regionally.