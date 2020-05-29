Zion Williamson seeks to avoid answering ex-agent’s questions | NBA News

Attorneys for NBA rookie Zion Williamson are looking for to block his former advertising agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star reply questions about whether or not he acquired improper advantages earlier than taking part in for the Blue Devils.

In a Florida courtroom submitting final week, Williamson’s attorneys say these questions are “nothing more than a fishing expedition aimed at tarnishing Williamson’s reputation” and designed to “maximise potential embarrassment and media coverage in an attempt to improperly gain settlement leverage”.

Friday’s submitting states: “Plaintiffs’ irrelevant and invasive requests are designed to harass and not calculated to lead to discovery of relevant evidence.”

It is the newest change within the battle over the No 1 general NBA Draft choose’s endorsement potential.

Prime Sports Marketing and firm president Gina Ford filed her lawsuit final summer season in Florida, accusing Williamson and the company now representing him of breach of contract.

















2:28



Check out rookie sensation Zion Williamson’s finest alley-oop finishes from his first NBA season



Williamson filed his personal lawsuit every week earlier in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after transferring to Creative Artists Agency LLC.

Ford’s attorneys had submitted questions this month asking whether or not the New Orleans Pelicans rookie or anybody on his behalf sought or accepted “money, benefits, favours or things of value” to signal with Duke.

Those filings – providing no proof of wrongdoing by Williamson or his household – sought solutions inside 30 days to set up details beneath oath within the pretrial discovery course of.

Williamson’s attorneys search a keep whereas interesting the December denial of their movement to dismiss the Florida case primarily based on lack of jurisdiction, or a protecting order in its place.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here