Zion Williamson says he feels ‘alive again’ after helping New Orleans Pelicans to first restart win | NBA News

Zion Williamson stated he felt “alive again” after seeing increased playing time and helping the New Orleans Pelicans to success over the Memphis Grizzlies.



Brandon Ingram scored 24 points while Williamson included 23 points and matched his profession high with 5 helps in his most substantial playing time because the NBA restart, as the Pelicans got a much-needed 109-99 success over the Grizzlies on Monday night.

‘My competitive spirit existed and I’m delighted Coach (Alvin Gentry) and the entire group trusted me to complete the video game out,” Williamson stated.

Zion Williamson jumps to get a rebound in the Pelicans’ win over the Grizzlies



After being restricted to an integrated 29 minutes in his first 2 video games back, Williamson played 25 minutes, although he appeared to get tired out when he didn’t hustle back on defense and was gotten with 6 minutes to play. However, he returned a brief time later on and assisted the Pelicans close on a 12 -6 run.

“The medical people …