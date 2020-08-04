Zion Williamson Returns to Bubble, Enters Quarantine

After more than a week away from the Walt Disney World bubble, Zion Williamson has returned to the NBA’s Orlando campus, Christian Clark of The Times-Picayune reports. Now the rookie forward will enter four days of quarantine.

Williamson’s four-day quarantine won’t necessarily impact his involvement in the team’s restart debut on July 30, although if he does suit up in that matchup he’ll be making his return to game action without the luxury of a pre-restart exhibition game in which to shake off rust from the hiatus.

Williamson’s absence was excused and he consented to daily COVID-19 tests, which all came back negative. For that reason, his quarantine is shorter than the 10 days it could otherwise be.

While the lack of exhibition games may result in the 20-year-old having to play himself back into game shape early into the eight-game seeding round, the team will be happy to have the offensive force back in action as they chase the No. 8 seed in the west.

