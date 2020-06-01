Zion Williamson quiz: How much do you now know about the Pelicans rookie star? | NBA News

How much do you know about New Orleans Pelicans rookie sensation Zion Williamson? Test your data with our quiz.

Even earlier than he entered the NBA as the No 1 total decide in the 2019 Draft, Williamson was touted as the most enjoyable participant to return into the league since LeBron James.

Although a preseason knee harm brought about him to overlook the opening 44 video games of the 2019-20 season, when Williamson lastly made his NBA debut in January, his influence was simple.

















3:02



Check out Zion Williamson’s greatest performs from this season’s NBA



Less than 20 video games into his skilled profession, Williamson has vaulted the Pelicans again into the playoff race ought to the 2019-20 marketing campaign resume. His early scoring feats have matched these of a few of the NBA’s most iconic and most embellished gamers.

How much can you recall about the explosive begin Williamson has made to his NBA profession?

It’s time to place your data to the take a look at.

Play our Zion Williamson quiz now.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.