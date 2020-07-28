Zion Williamson expected back at practice on Wednesday, say New Orleans Pelicans | NBA News

The New Orleans Pelicans anticipate star novice forward Zion Williamson to be back at practice by the middle of this week, according to reports.

On Monday, ESPN reported that, according to Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin, Wednesday is the target day for Williamson to go back to the court.

“In theory, his quarantine would end Tuesday afternoon-ish,” Griffin stated onMonday “The problem is he has to test and get the results before they release him.”

Williamson left the NBA bubble near Orlando previously this month to tend to an immediate household medical matter. He went back to the bubble on Friday and, per NBA standards, can rejoin his team-mates after 4 days need to he constantly test unfavorable throughout his quarantine.

In 19 begins prior to the shutdown, Williamson balanced 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds. He is the ruling No 1 general choose of Duke.

















2:28



Check out novice feeling Zion Williamson’s finest alley-oop surfaces from his very first NBA season



“My family and I appreciate the love and respect that everyone showed us while we dealt with a private family matter,” Williamson stated in a declaration upon going back to the bubble. “I’m excited to rejoin my team in Orlando and look forward to getting back on the court with my team-mates after quarantine.”

At 28-36, New Orleans being in 10 th location in the Western Conference, three-and-a-half video games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies.



















3:02



Check out Zion Williamson’s finest plays from the 2019-20 season up until now



The Pelicans are arranged to play the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports, the very first video game of the resumption of the NBA season. The club has yet to choose if Williamson will play because video game.

“Literally any player on our roster who went 13 days without doing any physical activity, it isn’t going to be a given that we would just cut them loose in that next game,” Griffin stated.

“Particularly a player that generates as much torque as he does. So we will see where he’s at.”

Want to watch the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here