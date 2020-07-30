Zion Williamson a ‘game-time decision’ for New Orleans Pelicans restart opener, says Alvin Gentry | NBA News

New Orleans Pelicans novice star Zion Williamson is a ‘game-time choice’ for Thursday’s clash versus the Utah Jazz, according to coach Alvin Gentry.



The contest is the very first of the rebooted NBA season after a four-plus-month hiatus brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Williamson just recently went back to the Pelicans after being away due to a household emergency situation and was cleared to experiment the group on Tuesday night after serving a four-day quarantine.

“Obviously as a coach you want him out there as much as you can possibly have him out there,” Gentry informed press reporters onWednesday “We have guys that are better equipped to make those decisions than I am from a health standpoint and a minutes-played standpoint. It’ll be collectively something that’s done by sitting down and talking about it and figuring it out if he does end up playing.”

With 2 practices under his belt, Williamson understands he requires to be cautious as his body isn’t yet completely conditioned for NBA competitors.



















Relive Zion Williamson’s most explosive dunks from his novice NBA season



“The NBA isn’t something you can usually just jump straight into, especially off stuff like that,” the 20- year-old novice stated. “So I think, me and my team are gonna look to see what’s best and if I’m ready to go out there.”

Williamson stated he wants to play. He attempted to do some private physical fitness exercises while away from the group however was not able to discover much time to do so.

“I was able to do some body workouts, just to keep my muscles going,” Williamson stated. “While I was away, it’s tough to do stuff. I was dealing with a family emergency, so it’s God first and family. So basketball wasn’t really there; I was dealing with something serious.”

Williamson decreased to reveal information about the household scenario.



















Highlights of the pre-season restart skirmish in between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Milwaukee Bucks



Even if Williamson isn’t prepared to deal with the Jazz, the Pelicans feel it will not be long prior to he is showing the kind that saw him average 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19 video games prior to the shutdown. The outstanding production followed the forward missed out on the very first 3 months of the season due to a knee injury.

“I think he is going to have to work his way back into game shape and get his rhythm,” New Orleans center Derrick Favors informed press reporters. “You can’t simply toss him into the fire and anticipate fantastic things immediately. It’s most likely going to spend some time. Hopefully not too long, however most likely a week approximately to get his legs back and take a few of the rust off.

“Hopefully when he gets back on the court, he can be his regular dominant self.”

