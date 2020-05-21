Zintan and Mizda announce support for Libya’s GNA, army forces move to liberate Asbi’ah from Haftar militias – Middle East Monitor

The 2 cities of Zintan and Mizda in Libya introduced their support on Wednesday for the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), while the Libyan army proceeds to breakthrough in the direction of the city of Asbi’ ah, southern of Tripoli, to liberate it from General Khalifa Haftar’s militias.

On Wednesday, the National Board for Libyan Elders and Notables of the city of Zintan introduced that their city will certainly not be a sanctuary for killers and crooks from the militias of the coupist General Haftar.

The board verified: “Supporting the statements of the commander of the western military region, Major General Osama Al-Juwaili, and helping the fighters to achieve victory and erode the tyrants’ aspirations.”

The declaration kept in mind that: “Zintan (located 170 kilometres southwest of Tripoli) will not be a haven for the murderous criminals and aggressors fleeing their cities and villages. If they are in the city, we demand them to quickly hand over their weapons and leave immediately.”

“The symbolism of Al-Wattia air base has fallen when it turned into a den for the former regime’s cronies, and an incubator for the aggressors, killers and rebels. Aircraft were launched from this air base and killed civilians,” included the declaration, describing that “Al-Wattia air base became an epicentre. We praise its liberation and the citizens of Zintan were among the front-row liberators.”

“We absolutely reject other revolutions than the February revolution (that toppled Muammar Gaddafi in 2011), as they are considered a rebellion and an attempt to steal the people’s dreams. There would be no dignity under the military’s control,” worried the board in the declaration.

In the very same context, the city of Mizda, southwest of the Libyan resources Tripoli, introduced its support for the federal government and the army in beating Haftar’s militias.

“We announce our support for the legitimate GNA headed by Fayez Al-Sarraj and for Operation Volcano of Anger, through our continuous communication with the joint operations room led by Major General Osama Al-Juwaili,” attested Mizda Local Council in a declaration.

The declaration proceeded: “We declare that we are against the wretched attack led by small states under the rebel Haftar on the Libyan regions, especially Tripoli. We will support the government forces until the elimination of this malicious plant from the pure Libyan land.”

“We stand against those who try to undermine our aspirations and dreams of a free, sovereign and independent country under a permanent constitution and the rule of law through its military, police and civilian institutions,” included Mizda Local Council.

With this statement, Haftar’s militias have actually shed among the essential supply lines that they were making use of to transportation tools and tools to Tarhuna and Asbi’ ah.

On Wednesday early morning, the Libyan army introduced its continuous breakthrough in the direction of the freedom of the city of Asbi’ ah, southern of the resources Tripoli, amidst terrible encounter Haftar’s militias.

This was available in a declaration by Mustafa Al-Mujie, spokesperson for the media centre of Operation Volcano of Anger, which Libya’s GNA introduced to counter Haftar’s hostility versus Tripoli.

“The army is continuing its advance towards Asbi’ah to liberate it from Haftar’s militias. The clashes are very violent,” revealed Al-Mujie

He showed that: “UAE drones have targeted concentrations of our forces at the entrance to Asbi’ah area, injuring two of our soldiers.”

Al-Mujie clarified that liberating Asbi’ ah is crucial to enhance the siege on the city of Tarhuna, as it is a vital terminal to reduced the army supply of Haftar’s militias, south of Tripoli.

Asbi’ ah is the 3rd city in the Jabal Al-Gharbi District that the Libyan army looks for to liberate, after Badr and Tiji.

On Monday, the Libyan army took control over the calculated Al-Wattia air base after getting rid of Haftar’s militias from it, in a substantial success in the western area.

The freedom of Al-Wattia air base is the 2nd loss of a significant procedures area of Haftar’s militias in the very same location, after the loss of the city of Gharyan in June.

Since 4 April, 2019, Haftar’s militias have actually been salarying a fatal offensive to take control over Tripoli, the head office of the GNA, targeting household areas and noncombatant websites, eliminating and wounding private citizens.