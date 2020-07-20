Zindzi Mandela tested positive for Covid-19 on the day she died, son says

“This doesn’t mean that she died from Covid complications, but simply that she tested positive for it,” Mandela said during the Wednesday broadcast. “There were several other tests done and those tests will give us further information as to what could have led to her untimely death.”
He said the family is awaiting full autopsy results.
Her funeral, based on her son, is scheduled for Friday, a day before the annual Nelson Mandela Day on July 18, an annual celebration of his birthday.
Zindzi Mandela was an anti-apartheid activist in her own right, who found her voice at a new age.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said she brought home the “inhumanity” of the apartheid system and the citizens fight for freedom, according to a statement released by his office on Monday.