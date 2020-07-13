Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela, dead at 59

“Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela, but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well,” Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations, stated in a brief declaration Monday early morning.

The department stated it was still collecting details on the cause of Mandela’s death and anticipates to launch a comprehensive declaration later on.

State broadcaster SABC reported that the diplomat passed away early Monday early morning at a Johannesburg health center.

A representative for the Nelson Mandela Foundation informed CNN it is presently seeking advice from the Mandela household prior to it releases its own declaration.