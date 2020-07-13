Zindzi Mandela, daughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela, dead at 59

“Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela, but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well,” Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations, stated in a brief declaration Monday early morning.
The department stated it was still collecting details on the cause of Mandela’s death and anticipates to launch a comprehensive declaration later on.
State broadcaster SABC reported that the diplomat passed away early Monday early morning at a Johannesburg health center.
A representative for the Nelson Mandela Foundation informed CNN it is presently seeking advice from the Mandela household prior to it releases its own declaration.
The structure earlier published that on the very same day in 1969, Nelson Mandela’s oldest kid, Madiba Thembekile Mandela, passed away in an auto accident.
Nelson Mandela passed away in 2013 at the age of 95.