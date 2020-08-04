Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa vows to ‘flush out’ opponents



President Mnangagwa ousted long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017 with the backing of the military





Zimbabwe’s president has vowed to “flush out” his opponents as anger with his government grows over alleged corruption and economic mismanagement.

Attempts by “a few rogue Zimbabweans” to destabilise the country in “league with foreign detractors” would be overcome, Emmerson Mnangagwa added.

More than 20 people have been arrested since last week when an anti-government protest was blocked, lawyers say.

Images of security forces beating civilians have prompted global outrage.

#ZimbabweanLivesMatter has trended on Twitter, with celebrities – including South African rapper Kiernan Forbes, who is popularly known as AKA – supporting the campaign.

Award-winning Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga, a nominee for this year’s Booker Prize, was among those detained for taking protest in a protest on Friday in defiance of a police ban.