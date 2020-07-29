Zimbabwe signs $3.5 billion deal to compensate white farmers

“This momentous occasion is historic in many respects, brings both closure and a new beginning in the history of the land discourse in our country Zimbabwe,” stated existing President Emmerson Mnangagwa, after signing the contract at State House with Andrew Pascoe, the president of the Commercial Farmers Union of Zimbabwe.

“After almost 20 years of conflict over the land issue, representatives of farmers who lost their land through the fast track reform program and representatives of government have been able to come together to see a resolution of this conflict. To me this is nothing short of a miracle. For me it has been a dream that I will see this day,” stated Pascoe.

According to the contract, 50 percent of the $3.5 billion would be paid with 12 months from the day of finalizing, while the balance is paid within 5 years.

Economists concur that the Zimbabwean federal government, money strapped after years of hyper-inflation and claims of mismanagement, can not manage to make the payment. In a declaration, the Finance Ministry stated that they will be releasing long term bonds which the celebrations will approach global donors to attempt and raise the funds. The contract does not compensate farmers for the worth of the land, however rather the facilities that was lost by the owners. “The government of Zimbabwe does not have any obligation for compensation for acquired land. Our entering into the agreement does not create any liability whatsoever in this regard,” stated Mnangagwa. John Robertson, an independent economic expert, states Zimbabwe’s land problem is far from over as the cash-strapped federal government still has to source the cash for payment. “Are our priorities skewed? In the midst of a pandemic with no doctors or nurses in hospitals. Now we jump to farmers? Yes there is an obligation to pay. Where is the money? We may sign many agreements, but this one for now looks like just an admission of intention to pay,” stated Robertson, a popular critic of Zimbabwe’s federal government. Health employees in Zimbabwe’s health centers are at loggerheads with the federal government over wages. The nurses union opposed last month asking the federal government to increases their salaries. Wednesday’s contract with the farmers marks another symbolic departure for Mnangagwa from his predecessor Mugabe, who he helped oust in 2017 Mnangagwa has actually made a number of actions towards fixing up with white commercial farmers considering that taking workplace– in part to assistance restore the ailing economy.

