Zimbabwe rejects Catholic bishops’ criticism of corruption and abuse



Police have actually been implicated of strong-arm techniques versus anti-government protesters





Zimbabwe’s federal government has actually dismissed a letter by Roman Catholic bishops highlighting corruption, hardship and human rights abuses.

“There is no crisis, political or otherwise,” statedInformation Secretary Nick Mangwana

He implicated the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishop’s Conference of signing up with groups looking for”to manufacture crises”

The bishops had actually required an immediate resolution to the nation’s financial and political difficulties.

“The struggle in Zimbabwe, has resulted in a multi-layered crisis of convergence of economic collapse, deepening poverty, food insecurity and human rights abuses,” stated 7 bishops from the Zimbabwe’s primary cities and towns in a letter launched onFriday

“Corruption in the country has reached alarming levels,” they included.

Zimbabweans have actually been objecting versus supposed federal government corruption and a deepening recession with inflation performing at more than 700%.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has, …