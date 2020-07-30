Zimbabwe police clear streets ahead of anti-government protests

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



The streets of the capital, Harare, were cleared the day before planned protests





Zimbabwe’s security forces have cleared people off the streets of the capital, Harare, and forced shops to close, per day before in the pipeline anti-corruption protests.

As an effect, the city’s streets are unusually deserted, reports the BBC’s Shingai Nyoka.

Citizens have been warned not to be a part of the demonstrations on Friday.

Government officials have accused Western governments of being behind the protests.

The authorities have said that the opposition is being funded by Western diplomats which is using the protests to try and overthrow the government. Charges that both opposition leaders and diplomats deny.

Our correspondent says the government is nervous concerning the demonstrations and growing public anger over a deepening economic crisis.

More soldiers have already been deployed at police roadblocks, which were create to enforce the four-month-old Covid-19 lockdown, she adds.

This has left the streets of the capital city eerily quiet for a Thursday.

Several opposition parties, churches and civil society groups have called on Zimbabweans to protest against corruption.

Earlier this month, Zimbabwe’s Health Minister Obadiah Moyo was sacked amid corruption allegations.

He is accused of going ahead with in a suspicious looking deal to buy masks and other equipment to protect against coronavirus despite not obtaining the necessary consent of Zimbabwe’s procurement registration authority. He has not commented on accusation.

After investigative reporter Hopewell Chin’ono was arrested after reporting on the initial story.

Zimbabwe is also fighting its worst economic crisis in a decade.

Nurses have been on strike, demanding to be paid in US dollars.

It has received a major affect healthcare: seven babies were stillborn in one single night at a major hospital this week because their mothers didn’t get sufficient medical care as a result of strike.