Zimbabwe mine workers shot by Chinese mine owner shows ‘systemic’ abuse, watchdog says

In a court affidavit, police said Zhang Xuen shot an employee five times and wounded still another at the mine that he runs in Gweru province, in central Zimbabwe, throughout a row with workers over outstanding pay.

Zhang has been charged with attempted murder, said Zimbabwe police spokesman Paul Nyathi.

The shooting happened on Sunday morning, when miner Kenneth Tachiona confronted Zhang after that he allegedly refused to pay his wages in US dollars, as agreed, according to the affidavit.

Tachiona charged toward Zhang, who then drew his gun, shooting the worker three times on his right thigh and twice on the left, according to the affidavit.

Police said Zhang fired another shot at workers, and one of the bullets grazed the chin of a member of staff. The wounded workers are being treated at a personal hospital.

A video that lots of alleged to be of the incident has circulated on social media in Zimbabwe, provoking public anger and calls from a local watchdog for a re-evaluation of Chinese mining operations in the country.

The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe described the shooting being an isolated incident and said it was to get an open and transparent probe by local authorities.

“Any possible illegal acts and persons who violate the law should not be shielded. China and Zimbabwe have a long-standing friendship and cooperation. We call upon all relevant sides to safeguard it jealousy and carefully,” the Chinese Embassy said in a statement on Twitter.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry told CNN: “Overall, Chinese companies in Zimbabwe have operated their businesses prior to local legal guidelines, and made positive contributions to Zimbabwe’s economic and social development.

“We respect Zimbabwe’s handling of the case prior to law, but at the same time desire to see Zimbabwe protect the safety along with legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals. There is old-fashioned friendship between your two countries and we believe both sides should be able to properly handle this case.”

Dangerous conditions

China is Zimbabwe’s largest foreign investor with significant interests in the country’s extractive sector.

Last year, Chinese firm Tsignchan signed a $2 billion deal with the Zimbabwean Ministry of Mines to extract chrome, iron ore, nickel and coal, vital resources for China.

At least 10,000 Chinese people are in Zimbabwe, and lots of are working on in the country’s mining, telecoms, and construction sectors on a contractual basis, according to a 2016 Brookings Institution report

But their presence in the country has sometimes been controversial.

Both Chinese-run mines in the country and state mining operations have now been dogged with allegations of human rights violations and poor safety precautions for staff.

In February, a group of local miners in Matabeleland South province petitioned a labor court to protest their firing by their Chinese employer.

Last April, workers at still another Chinese mining operation in the province complained of being underpaid and working without protective clothing.

Several cases of Chinese miners refusing to pay for salaries or provide their workers with protective clothing, especially through the Covid-19 pandemic, are currently being investigated by ZELA, in accordance with its deputy director Shamiso Mutisi

“It has become a pattern and something. We have cases where miners are abused, beaten, and discriminated against by Chinese miners,” Mutisi said.

In a statement on Wednesday, ZELA said locals in a few Chinese-owned mines often operate “dangerous, harsh, and life-threatening” conditions, while being paid badly for their time.

Sunday’s shooting is still another reason for the federal government to rethink its political and economic engagements with China, the group said.

“In many areas of Africa, including Zimbabwe, Chinese mining investors have exhibited a history of bad safety, health, environmental, labor, and human rights standards,” the statement said.

CNN has contacted China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

The Chinese community in Gweru has distanced itself from the recent incident and promised to cover injured workers’ medical bills and support their families because they deal with the problem.

The Chinese community said in a statement the incident will not reflect the behavior of its members, and they have engaged the business to compensate the workers.

“We sincerely hope that our friendship and cooperation between the two countries and two peoples will not be sullied by this isolated incident, which will not reflect the behavior folks all since the Chinese community,” the statement read.