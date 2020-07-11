Zidane’s Real Madrid reach 500th goal – Armenian News

Zidane’s Real Madrid had the chance to reach another landmark on Friday evening when Alavés were the guests at the Alfredo Di Stéfano. Los Blancos kicked off just one single goal from reaching 500 goals underneath the French coach, AS reported.

Karim Benzema was the first player to score during Zidane’s tenure as Real Madrid coach, locating the net against Deportivo on 9 January 2016. Since then, the team had played 206 games with Zizou at the helm, gaining 138 victories, 42 draws and 26 defeats. They had scored 499 goals and conceded 211.

After an early scare from the visitors, on the 10th minute of the game, Benzema had the opportunity to clinch number 500 as Madrid were awarded a penalty. And he made no mistake, taking advantage of usual spot-kicker Sergio Ramos being in the stands. Here are the scorers of another landmark goals on the way to 500: 100 (Isco against Betis, 15 October 2016); 200 (James Rodríguez against Leganés, 5 April 2017); 300 (Cristiano against Sevilla, 9 December 2017) and 400 – Benzema (against Eibar, 6 April 2019).