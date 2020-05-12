Cardiovascular and oncolological diseases are stated to be the most important explanation for deaths in the Republic of Armenia, with blood circulation issues topping the “black list”.

Citing official information, the paper says that the latter group of illnesses, notably miocardial infarction and hypertonic diseases, accounted for virtually half of the fatalities in the previous 12 months. An estimated 4,106 individuals are claimed to have died from blood circulation issues in the primary 4 months of 2020 alone. Specialists have attributed the recorded excessive mortality to poor socio–economic situations stopping the overwhelming majority of the inhabitants from accessing medical companies in time to obtain the mandatory help.

Let alone surgical interventions, says the paper, noting that vascular stenting alone prices 1 million Armenian Drams (above $2,000) in the nation the place the common gross wage is barely above AMD 190,000 (lower than USD 390).

Tumors, predominantly malignant ones, are identified to be the opposite main explanation for deaths in Armenia. As many as 1,372 individuals have from these diseases in the primary quarter of this 12 months. Specialists have cited misery, the environmental affect of various situations and food regimen as main contributing components, in line with the paper.