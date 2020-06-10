Zhoghovurd: Regional hospitals ‘unprepared’ to admit coronavirus patients – Armenian News

Despite the repeated guarantees by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan – in addition to the Ministry of Health – to guarantee a full engagement of the well being facilities throughout Armenia within the combat in opposition to the coronavirus pandemic, most regional hospitals prove to be unprepared to admit patients testing optimistic for the virus.

The paper notes that these liable for the sector promised very quick timeframes – simply a few days – to accomplish the mandatory preparations.

But in feedback to the paper on Tuesday, the Ministry’s spokesperson, Alina Nikoghosyan, mentioned the corresponding actions are nonetheless below means within the medical facilities of Martuni (Gegharkunik area), Dilijan (Tavush area), Spitak (Aragatsotn area) and Vedi (Ararat area). She additionally reportedly hesitated to point out particular timeframes.

The paper additionally cites the prime minister’s earlier assertion saying that an estimated 200 coronavirus patients are ready for his or her flip of hospitalization. Meantime the paper claims that re-profiling seems a serious drawback for many medical establishments, particularly within the areas. Informed sources reportedly mentioned that the method would require a minimum of 20-30 days (as a substitute of the couple of days’ interval talked about by the prime minister).

Also Ararat Mkrtchyan, a former minister of well being, was contacted for feedback, says the paper, including that he did not contemplate the method very difficult. “What we need in hospitals deals largely with the streamlining problem given that other patients too, are admitted for treatment. It is necessary to create diagnostic and decontamination subdivisions, ensure a supply of overalls, as well as monitors,” he mentioned, admitting on the identical time that the mandatory actions ought to have been undertaken way back.