Zhoghovurd: Prime minister orders plan to revise emergency legislation – Armenian News

Active processes have reportedly got underway towards enhancing the emergency legislation to allow the government to continue the fight against coronavirus in the frameworks of a new law (instead of prolonging the state of emergency).

The paper quotes Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as stressing the importance of the measure earlier this month, citing the impossibility of continuing the special regime forever.

“We will try to improve the legislation on national emergency to have the necessary tools in place allowing us to pursue specific anti-epidemiological policies under conditions of lifting the regime,” he told reporters at a press briefing on July 7.

Citing its sources, the paper says that the premier has already instructed the Ministry of Justice to embark on the proper elaboration of the bill to avoid future possible gaps.

The Ministry is now reported to be actively working on the draft law to submit it to the Government’s approval.