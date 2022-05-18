“Zhoghovurd” newspaper writes. “In January-March of this year, the volume of meat production in Armenia decreased.

According to the RA Statistical Committee, the volumes of poultry production have increased 8.9 times. By the way, the volumes of poultry production started to grow after 2020, when the poultry farms of Armenia could not import poultry, as their export was restricted by a number of countries.

Note that the number of chickens now exceeds 4 million, instead the production of pork, mutton and cattle has decreased. Pig production in January-March this year, compared to the same period last year, decreased significantly (by 5.2%). Mutton production decreased by 17.3%.

It should be noted that the production of beef decreased by 10.8%. It should be noted that the number of livestock has also been reduced. For example, during the 44-day war, a large number of cattle were brought to the Republic of Artsakh from Armenia, which were slaughtered because there was not enough fodder. ”