Zhoghovurd: Pashinyan to join parliament committee meetings devoted to 2019 budget execution – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is predicted to attend the parliament committee periods protecting Armenia’s 2019 State Budget.

The National Assembly’s standing committees are beginning the meetings on June 2 to talk about the implementation of final yr’s chief fiscal doc.

The premier is reportedly going to join the debates ranging from the primary day to ship a gap speech earlier than continuing to the substantial half. Tigran Galstyan, the chief of the National Assembly’s workers, who was later contacted for feedback, stated they aren’t contemplating any adjustments within the agenda for now regardless of the coronavirus-associated state of affairs.

The paper notes that the National Assembly’s common session, which is beginning on May 26, has 26 points on its preliminary agenda, together with the Central Bank’s 2019 exercise. The agenda can be permitted on the May 25 NA Council session which can be anticipated to give the inexperienced gentle for beginning the committee meetings on June 2.

Also, the Bright Armenia lawmakers (who recurrently boycott the parliament debates) are stated to have payments for the approaching session although the opposition faction’s chief, Edmon Marukyan, has denied any plans for becoming a member of the hearings.