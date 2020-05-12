Zhoghovurd: Nalbandian to be questioned over 2016 Nagorno-Karabakh clashes – Armenian News

The particular parliamentary fee investigating the 2016 Four-Day War in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) is reportedly going to “host” Edward Nalbandian for an interrogation session.

The former overseas minister, who at present resides in Moscow, will be contacted through a video chat, says the paper, including that he’s anticipated report particulars on the Moscow truce nearly revoking the 1994 ceasefire settlement

The paper notes that the latter deal, signed by the Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan. is by definition trilateral as opposed to the April 5, 2016 “oral agreement” which excluded Artsakh from the method.

On Monday, Karen Karapetyan, Armenia’s prime minister from 2016 till 2018, was quetioned over the 2016 April clashes. The paper says that he was very concise and particular in responding to the fee.

—

The Four-Day War in Nagorno-Karabakh erupted within the early hours of April 1, 2016 after Azerbaijan’s armed forces launched heavy offensives alongside the Line of Contact, upsetting massive-scale hostilities with the Defense Army of Nagorno-Kkarabakh. The adversary additionally shelled civilian settlements, significantly the southern and north-japanese areas of Hadrut and Marakert.

A ceasefire was reached on 5 April between the chiefs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow. The Nagorno-Karabakh authorities additionally welcomed the verbal settlement.