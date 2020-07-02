Zhoghovurd: Law enforcement authorities ‘hesitant’ about opposition parties’ crime report – Armenian News

The crime report which three opposition parties recently submitted to the Prosecutor General’s Office, accusing the present government of “particularly grave crimes” (in connection with the constitutional reforms) is thought to have stirred up trouble among the law enforcement agencies.

Speaking to the paper on Wednesday, an advisor to the prosecutor general, Gor Abrahamyan, said the appeal filed jointly by the Homeland party, Prosperous Armenia and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaksutyun (ARF-D) “is now under consideration”.

But the paper claims that the parties’ move provoked “heated debates” among many specialists that are now considered hesitant about their future actions. Though Abrahamyan refrained from giving details, the problem is considered to be close to a remedy. “Informed sources” have told Zhoghovurd that the long run fate of the appeal will be most likely clarified on Thursday.

A possible option under discussion at the moment deals with sending the complaint to an inquest authority with the possible prospect of receiving its rejection, says the paper, describing the kind of scenario as a “rather interesting situation”.