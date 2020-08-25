Zhoghovurd: Judiciary ‘preoccupied’ with plans over creating Supreme Court   – Armenian News

The judiciary system is stated to be extremely preoccupied with the plans for creating a Supreme Court as part of the reforms proposed by the professional commission preparing the reforms to the Constitution of Armenia.

The concept to join the Constitutional Court with the Court of Cassation to introduce the significantly brand-new judicial body got the panel’s approval on Saturday, August 22. The brand-new modifications likewise propose licensing every court with the power to rule on the constitutionality of any problem, consequently increasing their oversight function.

Citing its sources, the paper states that very first circumstances court judges going to a just recently held internal hearing backed the prepare for creating a Supreme Court, authorizing especially the concept of raising their choice- making power. Meantime, members of the Cassation Court are stated to have actually voted versus the strategy.

The idea of constitutional reforms, if ultimately authorized based upon public hearings, will demand a constitutional referendum in 2021 to lead the way for the performance of the brand-new judiciary design as early as in 2022. Those really issues are stated to have actually stimulated a broad criticism, offered particularly that the Supreme Court, if ever formed, will have a brand-new structure and brand-new eligibility requirements for its future judges (judgment out the possibilities for numerous present …