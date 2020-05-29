Zhoghovurd: Fact-finding mission ‘tool of transitional justice’ for Armenian government – Armenian News

The proposal of a truth-discovering group, an concept raised by the Ministry of Justice again in 2019 to deal with the authorized infringements recorded between 1991-2018, has been now revealed on a joint platform of authorized acts to provoke debates in what the paper describes as an try and implement transitional justice reforms in Armenia.

The paper says it has discovered from sources {that a} related public listening to was held additionally in December 2019, month earlier than making the draft was out there, bringing collectively representatives from the Ministry of Justice, consultants and legislators.

The assembly, chaired reportedly by Rafik Grigoryan, a deputy minister of justice, attracted solely opposition lawmakers, notably Ani Samsonyan of the Bright Armenia faction and Gevorg Petrosyan of the Prosperous Armenia faction in parliament.

The fee is predicted to middle its exercise on elections and referenda, together with the distribution of electoral bribes, in addition to political persecutions and acts amounting to dispossession beneath the pretext of supreme public curiosity, and final however not least – the non-fight deaths within the army

Under the draft, the actual fact-discovering group is to be finally fashioned in 2021 to work for an assigned interval of two years (which can, upon necessity, be prolonged for one other yr to finish its exercise). It shall be composed of 9 members elected by the National Assembly, says the paper, including that three of them shall be named by the government, the Supreme Judicial Council and the human rights defender (ombudsman). The candidacies of the remainder shall be proposed by the National Assembly.

The paper additional calls consideration to a mechanism doubtlessly elevating curiosity among the many public teams. It says that aside from their very own political crew members, every parliamentary faction shall be required to appoint additionally an NGO consultant.