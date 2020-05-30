Zhoghovurd: Edward Nalbandian’s statements before April war commission ‘give rise to more questions’ – Armenian News

The members of the parliamentary commission investigating the circumstances of the 2016 April War in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) are stated to have discovered themselves in a impasse after speaking to Edward Nalbandian, a former overseas minister, whom they contacted by means of a video name on Friday.

Nalbandian reportedly unveiled “striking details” relating to the ceasefire deal signed in Moscow, Russia, leaving many questions open to consideration. According to the paper, every thing else now rests with Yuri Khachaturov, a former chief of the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces, who had earlier refused to be interrogated by the particular panel.

The paper notes that in contrast to the 1994 ceasefire settlement, which was trilateral (involving official representatives of Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan), the 2016 deal was signed solely between Azerbaijan and Armenia, excluding Artsakh from the processes. In his remarks on Friday, Nalbandian reportedly identified to Khachaturov, a transfer which later triggered the commission’s chairman, Andranik Kocharyan, to make his subsequent assertion, giving the previous army official a “two days’ time” to reply to the panel. Otherwise, Kocharyan promised to challenge a conclusion with out him. Despite his threats, nevertheless, Khachaturov just isn’t anticipated to attend the commission’s session, says the paper, citing its “informed” sources.