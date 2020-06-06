Zhoghovurd: Discussions over vetting in the judiciary ‘still under way’ – Armenian News

The discussions over plans to provoke a compulsory vetting of judges in Armenia are nonetheless reportedly under means, with the course of having struck its roots relatively deep over the previous one-12 months interval.

Judges who’ve been just lately reporting well being issues – in addition to expressing a need to depart service – keep away from taking the daring step at the second, citing the state of affairs round the complete processes and the normal misunderstanding, the paper says, citing “informed sources”.

Also, reportedly, the judges concern lest their transfer handy in a resignation letter now could also be perceived as a retreat or a cowardly step. This is definitely why most of them proceed working regardless of the poor well being, awaiting till there’s a sure readability in the state of affairs, says the paper.