Zhoghovurd: CSTO ‘awaiting’ Yerevan’s request for assistance – Armenian News

The Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) recent statement, reacting to the border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, is said to have given ground to wide speculations.

Particularly, the call for a mutually agreed ceasefire was perceived in a negative light, with many insisting that the interstate military bloc should have addressed the kind of appeal only to Azerbaijan.

“How else, after all, was the CSTO expected to react to incidents along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border?” asks the paper, citing Article 4 of the CSTO Treaty, which plainly states that an act of aggression against a State Party “shall be perceived as aggression against all the States Parties” (which by definition requires that the other States Parties take a prompt action, upon the affected State Party’s request, to provide the necessary assistance, including military supplies ).

The CSTO Charter, on the other hand, requires that the affected State Party itself apply to the Organization for future assistance, a procedure which the paper says Armenia has failed to carry out.

Noting that the statement was adopted at the CSTO’s session this Monday (after FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s telephone conversation with Secretary-General, Stanislav Zas), the paper claims that the Organization cannot possibly offer aid to Yerevan without its official request.

The paper further quotes Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the press spokesperson for the Defense Ministry Information Crisis Center in Ijevan (Tavush region), as telling reporters that they see “no need” to seek any assistance from the Organization.

Notwithstanding the above, says the paper, the CSTO has regularly demonstrated neutrality in its statements on Armenian-Azerbaijani border tensions – without pointing out to the “guilty side” and always addressing the call to both parties. The paper also admits that the latest statement is not the only one in its kind – in terms of the neutral and non-specific language. And that practically suggests that notwithstanding the clear-worded provision, enshrined in the CSTO Charter, the official Yerevan’s request is mandatory to make the delivery of assistance possible, says the paper.