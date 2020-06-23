Zhoghovurd: Authorities speed up constitutional reforms to avoid ‘surprises’ in Kocharyan criminal case – Armenian News

The draft constitutional reforms, that your National Assembly eventually adopted in the 2nd and final reading late on Monday, proposes the termination of the authority of those judges of the Constitutional Court who have served for over 12 years.

The measure will hence apply to Hrayr Tovmasyan, the chair of the high court, and three out of the nine members, especially, Hrant Nazaryan, Felix Tokhyan and Alvina Gyulumyan says the paper. The replacement procedures are required to be arranged within the shortest possible timeframes to preclude the chances of any “surprise” in the study of Robert Kocharyan’s appeal.

The Court is to take the document under proceeding on July 7 to think about the constitutionality of Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code, which penalizes the overthrowing of the constitutional order (a criminal offense with that your former president is charged along with allegations of accepting bribes in large amounts). The authorities are thought to have real fears that the acting members of the high court might rule on the unconstitutionality of this article, eventually dismissing the criminal case.

What’s striking, though, says the paper, is that the members of the ruling parliamentary bloc, My Step, failed to have their particular candidates at the time of Monday, and were amid heated debates after the voting, not knowing whom to name to replace the three outgoing judges.