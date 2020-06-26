Zhoghovurd: Armenia’s trade turnover down 10.8% amid 0.3% price surge – Armenian News

Officials statistics reveals a 10.8% decrease in Armenia’s total trade turnover contrary to the backdrop of a price surge amounting to an estimated 0.3%.

The economic activity index dropped by 3.9% in January-May, increasing by 13.3% against April, says the paper, citing the Statistical Committee.

As for the industrial output, it saw a 2.4% rise against the same period of 2019. The activity in the development sector dropped over all by 23.4%, recording an essential growth of 112.9% in May alone (compared with the month of April).