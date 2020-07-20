Zhoghovurd; Armenia’s new Constitution likely a ‘done deal’ in 2021   – Armenian News

With the government plans for fresh constitutional reforms pressing ahead, Armenia is next year more likely to have a new Constitution rather than just “draft amendments” as many would expect.



That’s at least what can be inferred from the activities of the commission tasked with elaborating the reforms, says the paper, noting that the specialists involved in the panel have been in active discussions since February.

They are thought to have arrived at the conclusion in the course of their overall work in the past months, following also Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s July 5 speech (stressing the importance of a new Constitution).

According to the paper, the first public hearing was held on July 14, bringing together civil society representatives, many of whom are reported to have expressed support to the idea.

Citing its sources, the paper claims that discussions are simultaneously going on over replacing the “super prime-ministerial system”. But the reform, at the same time, is expected to also eliminate the guarantee for a “sustainable majority” in parliament.