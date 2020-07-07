Zhoghovurd: Armenian government ‘gets a slap’ from European court over constitutional amendments – Armenian News

After the passage by the National Assembly of the proposed amendments to the law “On the Constitutional Court”, three, already former members of the high judicial body (Alvina Gyulumyan, Felix Tokhyan and Hrant Nazrayan) and Hrayr Tovmasyan, now a former chairman, appealed to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to dispute the controversial measure.

And the Strasbourg court reacted rather promptly to the appeal, sending the government a questionnaire in regards to the judges, says the paper, describing the move as a sort of “slap” to the judiciary. Should the ECHR admit the motion to suspend the judges’ retirement and Tovmasyan’s dismissal, at least three persons – Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan, Representative of the Republic of Armenia ahead of the ECHR Yeghishe Kirakosyan and Chair of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs Vladimir Vardanyan – will need to resign from office.

They can be the government officials in charge of ensuring cooperation and understanding with the international community, as well as drafting an “invulnerable legislative bill”, steps that your paper says they didn’t properly execute.

The paper also calls focus on Armenia’s unique attitude to the Council of Europe’s Commission for Democracy through Law – the so called “Venice Commission” – whose opinions, though advisory in nature, cannot have gone unnoticed by the Armenian authorities as something of a trivial value.

The UN decisions too, are after all advisory, the paper says, noting that their legally binding character is nevertheless a universally acceptable. In light of this very reality therefore, the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly cannot have allow Commission’s opinion lose its value for the 47 member states.

As for the judges’ future fate, the ECHR’s positive action would imply suspension of the dismissal process before the examination of the complaint gets under way (which usually takes several years). Such a scenario, if realized, would secure a prolonged tenure for Tovmasyan and the three judges (until the ultimate decision is in place) says the paper, predicting also a likelihood a failure to abide by the measure. That, however, would entail specific political consequences in the CoE Committee of Ministers, heralding a more complicated perspective. With all that at heart, the legal team enjoying Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s trust and support may be said to have caused unease for the government due its failure to thoroughly estimate the possible legal consequences, says the paper.