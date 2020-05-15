Zhoghovurd: Armenian authorities seek European partners’ support over constitutional reforms – Armenian News

Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan is alleged to have not too long ago utilized to the European Commission for Democracy via Law (Venice Commission), searching for its response to the state of affairs across the Constitutional Court of Armenia.

The paper says it has realized from “informed sources” that the Ministry of Justice is now awaiting the European companions’ response which, usually, arrives inside a month’s time. The authorities’ persistent makes an attempt (because the “Velvet Revolution”) to resolve the constitutional disaster within the nation haven’t succeeded previously two years, says the paper, noting that the coronavirus-linked nationwide emergency hampered the plans, delaying the nationwide referendum (which was to have taken place on April 2).

With the lockdown regime prolonged now, the authorities are actually considered hesitant about their future actions. Yet, the European companions’ response is just not anticipated to be soothing in any respect, particularly within the mild of their criticism, voiced continuously over the previous interval. The paper cites the Commission’s analysis of the proposed vetting reforms inflicting the authorities to form of “mitigate” the processes.

Noting that the extended state of emergency is much from being a chance in any respect, the paper claims that the authorities are actually pinning hope on Europe, unable to discover a legislative treatment on their very own.