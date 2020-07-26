ZHCKyee GPS/SMS/GPRS Tracker TK103B Vehicle Tracking System with Remote Control



Price: $31.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 15:55:19 UTC – Details)



Car GPS Tracker GPS103B/TK103B Real-time tracking Google Map Link Tracker

1. It is not only a GPS tracker, but also a car alarm;

2. Arm/disarm by SMS remotely, or by the remote controller;

3. Track on command or by time interval via SMS/GPRS;

4. Live track the car by website for free;

5. Check the car’s real physical address(such as city name, street name..) for free; 6. Check the location by Google map’s URL;

7. Two-way talking function(optional) & voice monitoring function;

8. Vibration alarm, door open alarm, movement alarm and ignition on alarm & power failure alarm

9. Mileage calculation function (=odometer)

10. Geo-fence alarm (radius range: 0.1~99KM);

11. Over-speed alarm (speed range:1~255km/h);

12. SOS button to call for help in case of emergency;

13. Open/close car door remotely by mobile phone;

14. Start the car’s engine remotely by SMS;(optional)

15. Cut off engine to stop the car safely by SMS/GPRS;Cut off the Oil and Power System

16. Monitor fuel level;

17. Central lock automation, when the speed is >30Km/h, car door will be locked automatically;

18. Inbuilt 4Mb data logger to store the offline GPS waypoints

SMS/GPRS/internet network data transfer. Point-to-point, point to group, group-to-group monitoring.

Support 9-36V, so it can be installed on Bus, taxi, truck ,personal car, business car etc.

Absolute street address with GSM network. SD card for data logging. Continuously auto track upon different time and distance intervals

Main functions: SOS, Geo-fence, movement alarm, over speed alarm, accident alarm, voice monitoring etc. Remote control with alarm on/off function.