Zhang Yuhuan, 53, was released on Tuesday after the Supreme People’s Court in eastern Jiangxi province discovered him “not guilty” on the basis of an absence of adequate proof, Chinese state media Global Times reported

.

The result came after a long-running legal fight to reverse the conviction, and highlights continuous concerns within China’s legal system.

In 1993, 2 kids were discovered dead in the city of Nanchang, Jiangxi province, according to the report. Police believed the kids’ next-door neighbor Zhang of eliminating them.

In 1995, Zhang was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve, implying his death sentence would be travelled to a life sentence if he didn’t devote any other criminal activities within a two-year duration, state-run China Daily reported

But Zhang interested a greater court, arguing that he was not the killer and declared that authorities had tortured him throughout interrogation, according to the report. The greater court purchased a retrial, however that was not held up until November 2001, China Daily reported. The intermediate court maintained the initial judgment, and a later appeal was declined. Zhang and his household continued to firmly insist that he was innocent– and lastly in March in 2015, the Jiangxi Supreme People’s Court resumed the case, according to the report. On Tuesday, he was discovered not guilty. “After we examined …

