Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) recently received a boost in its target price from analysts at Craig Hallum. They raised it from an earlier $130.00 to the latest $160.00. The brokerage also issued an “Buy” rating on the company. Owing to this boost in the target price, Zillow Group, Inc. reached a record 12-monthly high while trading this Tuesday, December 15th.

ZBRA stocks opened at $139.38 this Thursday reaching a high of $140.55. The company’ current market capitalization stands at $32.64 billion. It has a negative PE ratio of 71.57, along with a beta value of 1.31 at the moment. The 50SMA (50 Days Simple Moving Average) stands at $110.02 and its 200SMA stands at $85.78.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) Stock Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous quarter was released on the 5th of November. The earnings stood at $0.37 EPS as opposed to the general consensus of $0.07. The company’s return on equity stood at -9.76% along with the net margin of 11.54%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $572.25 million but it made $656.69 million for the quarter. During the corresponding quarter previous year, the firm’s EPS was reported to be $0.12. From this, it can be estimated that the company’s revenue has decreased by 11.9% on a yearly basis. Analysts further estimate that the FY2020 EPS will stand at -1.06 for this company.

NASDAQ: ZG has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by research analysts. Some such as DA Davidson, ValuEngine, Goldman Sachs, Smith Barney Citigroup, Barclays, and so on have posted reports on this firm over the last few months.

The recent consensus rating of Zillow Group, Inc. currently stands at “Hold” and the consensus on the target price is $108.48. Several hedge funds have also been involved in buying and selling of this company’s shares recently.